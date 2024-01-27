‘Bribes and threats’: Idaho officials warn Capitol lobbyists to act lawfully

Two top Idaho officials Friday cautioned lobbyists against bribing or threatening lawmakers, pointing to a rise in questions about these crimes so far this legislative session.

“Recent weeks have seen an unusual increase in questions regarding bribes and threats related to the legislative decision-making process,” wrote Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a joint email to registered lobbyists. “While no formal complaints have been filed thus far, it is crucial for all participants in the legislative process to be aware of the criminal provisions regarding offering bribes to public officials and making threats against them based on decisions before them.”

McGrane told the Idaho Statesman by phone that his office has received “multiple cryptic questions,” largely from lobbyists but also from lawmakers, that McGrane said prompted him to discuss the matter with Labrador. The secretary of state’s office also held a training earlier this month for lobbyists and has issued new guidelines clarifying what types of activities are required to be reported under state law.

McGrane reiterated that the comments his office has received have been vague and said there have been several “hot button” issues since the legislative session began earlier this month that the concerns could be connected to. His office has received no “specific complaints,” he said.

Lawmakers have debated bills to allow lawsuits against libraries for materials kids obtain, to allow concealed guns in schools, to institute mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl trafficking crimes, to change “fetus” to “preborn child” in state laws, to limit room for transgender people in the law and to remove barriers that prohibit state funding for religious schools. Public hearing rooms have been packed with testifiers on multiple occasions and led to emotional testimony.

“It’s important to us that we make sure the lines are drawn clearly for everybody, to avoid people doing something that they don’t intend to do,” McGrane told the Statesman. “In an effort to be proactive, to prevent anything bad from happening, we thought it warranted sending out a message.”

People can be guilty of misdemeanors if they threaten public officials in an attempt to influence them or if public officials accept bribes. Misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of $1,000.