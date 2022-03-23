Bribing political candidates in NJ could soon be illegal, closing a decades-long loophole

Bribing political candidates could soon be illegal, closing a decades-long loophole that for years excluded candidates and elected officials who had not yet been sworn in from corruption laws.

The bills, which passed committees in both the Senate and the Assembly, would make bribery laws apply to candidates for public office and elected officials who have not yet taken office.

“The law should be clear and definitive that public officials and those seeking public office will be punished for trying to sell out the integrity of government service," said Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, who sponsored the Senate bill, S-510.

Henal Patel, the director of the Democracy and Justice Program at the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, said the bill is necessary to ensure that New Jersey has a “functioning, thriving democracy.”

“The current law distinguishes bribing elected officials versus bribing candidates for office — and allows for the latter,” Patel said. “That is nonsensical and bad for democracy. This legislation — which closes that loophole — is an important measure in building more public trust in our system and strengthening our election process."

An example of this loophole is making its way through the courts right now.

Jason O’Donnell, a former assemblyman who was running to become the mayor of Bayonne in 2018, was arrested in 2019 and accused by then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal of meeting with an attorney who allegedly gave him cash and said he wanted to be hired by the city.

At the time, O'Donnell's lawyer, Leo Hurley, did not concede that the exchange happened but argued in court filings that O'Donnell could not be charged with bribery because he was a private citizen when he was running for mayor in 2018. O’Donnell lost that race.

A Superior Court judge ruled last year that because O’Donnell was not an elected official at the time, he had no power to make promises in return for the money. The case remains in appellate court.

Robert Auth, R-Old Tappan, Gregory McGuckin, R-Ocean, and Marilyn Piperno, R-Monmouth, are the primary sponsors of bill A-2472 in the Assembly.

Piperno said it is "embarrassing" that legislation like this is needed.

"Unfortunately, it says a lot about the state of our state," she said. "With everything we need to do to fix New Jersey, I’m glad this commonsense legislation is finally gaining momentum."

Micah Rasmussen of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University sees the bills as a way to make it clear to politicians what they can and can’t do.

“If I were running for office, I would appreciate knowing exactly what's legal and what's not,” he said. “That may sound like an obvious question, but at a time when successful candidates must spend huge amounts of their time fundraising, it's not unprecedented for donors to ask for things. I think our federal and state laws have suffered from a lack of clarity about intent and ability.”

The bill would make bribery in “official and political matters” for these individuals a second-degree crime, punishable by five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000, unless the bribe is worth less than $200, which would be a third-degree crime.

Similar bills languished in the Assembly committee for a decade and were introduced in the Senate only during the last session. The bills still need to pass both the Senate and Assembly before they reach the governor’s desk.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. There is no vote scheduled yet in the Senate.

