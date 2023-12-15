Brice Rhodes called for vote on whether brothers should live or die, witnesses say

Brice "Rambo" Rhodes waits for the continuation of his trial to start Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, 2023 in Jefferson Circuit courtroom. Rhodes, a former rapper, is accused of killing teens Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in 2016 as well as Christopher Jones.

In a bizarre twist in the sensational murder trial of Brice Rhodes, two witnesses have testified that he demanded five of his associates vote on whether two brothers should live or die for spreading the word that Rhodes had killed a man.

Anjuan Carter told the jury Wednesday that he cast the lone vote for sparing the lives of Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16.

But on Thursday, another witness, Jacorey Carter, Anjuan’s cousin, while confirming Rhodes put the teens' fates up for a vote, said none was taken and that he did not vote at all.

Regardless of the tally – or if there was one – he said that he helped stab and beat Gordon to death at Rhodes' command, while Ordway listened to his half brother beg for his life.

Jacorey said Rhodes told him earlier, “We’ve got to kill them,” after he heard they had told others that Rhodes fatally shot Christopher Jones to collect a price on his head - but it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity; Jones was the wrong man.

Trying to disclaim responsibility, Jacorey Carter insisted he was only present during the murders. But he admitted he purchased the 9 mm handgun Rhodes used to kill Jones.

He also was caught lying about it: While at first he insisted he bought the gun for personal protection, on cross-examination by defense lawyer Tom Griffiths he said that he knew Rhodes wanted it to kill the man with a price on his head.

Jacorey and Anjuan Carter both previously pleaded guilty to lesser murder charges in exchange for their agreement to testify truthfully about the 2016 offenses. The defense said they got sweetheart deals for implicating Rhodes and that Anjuan Carter was the likely killer.

A Louisville Metro Police detective has testified that a cellphone belonging to Gordon was found in Anjuan Carter's apartment and that he tried to hide it under a mattress.

The trial is scheduled to resume Friday morning, and Jefferson Circuit Judge Julie Kaelin said it may end by the end of next week. Previous estimates were that it would continue into January.

Rhodes is charged with three counts of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

