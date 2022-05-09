Briceville Volunteer Fire Dept. to break ground for new station May 12

Building materials were delivered and unloaded last week for the construction of a new fire station for Briceville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is ready to break ground for the construction of its new fire hall.

Materials finally have been delivered, according to Chief Jamie Brewster, who announced the delivery of materials on social media. A news release from Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank's office gave additional details.

The volunteer fire department has set its ground-breaking ceremony for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the site of the new fire station, 1916 Briceville Highway.

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and state Rep. John Ragan, both Oak Ridge Republicans, have been invited to attend the ceremony. Other local officials and members of the public are invited to attend as well.

“We're excited and very thankful we’re finally to the point we can begin construction,” Brewster said.

The path to building a new fire hall for BVFD began a few years ago, when U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development officials announced a grant to the BVFD for $80,700 and a loan of $74,200, along with a county match of $30,000 to make the dream of a new station a reality. That was in September 2019, the news release from the mayor's office stated.

"But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the project hit several snags. Market disruptions affected bidders; supply chain issues created massive cost spikes and forced reworking of the project; scaling back, new bids — and also, the need to close a funding gap for price increases that did not go away," the release stated.

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners stepped forward to help with the $75,000 funding gap needed to get the project done. In June 2021, several members of the fire department attended the Anderson County Budget Committee meeting to support a request for County Commission to assist with the funding gap.

Annually, each county fire agency receives an appropriation of $27,500 to aid in fire response throughout the county. BVFD agreed to reduce its annual county appropriation $5,000 for the next 15 years. Not only did the Budget Committee approve the request, but there was a unanimous vote from County Commission to get this project over the finish line.

