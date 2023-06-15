Brick cops: Dog is believed to have started house fire on 19th Avenue

BRICK - A fire at a home on 19th Avenue started Thursday morning when a dog in the house is believed to have knocked over a candle, according to police.

A neighbor who spotted flames coming out of the windows of the ranch-style, single-family house reported the blaze at about 11:15 a.m., triggering a major response from first responders. Two dogs in the residence — which was engulfed in flames when police arrived — were rescued and are safe, according to the Brick Police Department.

No injuries were reported. The Laurelton, Herbertsville, Breton Woods and Pioneer Hose fire companies all responded and the fire was under control about two hours later. Brick EMS, officials from the township fire bureau and the Firefighter Assist and Search Team from neighboring Point Pleasant also went to the scene to assist, police said.

