Brick healthcare worker charged after stealing narcotics from workplace, cops say

BRICK - A healthcare worker has been charged after police received an anonymous tip that she was stealing narcotics from her workplace, police said.

Lauren Scholz, 37, of Brick, was arrested and charged with theft, possession of fentanyl, possession of hydromorphone (Dilaudid), possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Brick Township Police.

On Thursday, police received an anonymous tip that a female healthcare worker was stealing narcotics from her place of employment located in the area of Brick Hospital, police said. Authorities were able to identify Scholz and her place of employment at the Vascular Institute at Atlantic Medical Imaging located at 495 Jack Martin Blvd.

The following day, police responded to the facility and spoke with management, police said. There, they confirmed that one hundred flip top vials containing fentanyl and 40 syringes containing hydromorphone (Dilaudid) were missing. Further investigation by the detectives lead to the arrest of Lauren Scholz and the recovery of the fentanyl and the hydromorphone.

Scholz was arrested and, while in custody, found to be in possession of one ounce of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia, Brick Police said. She admitted to the theft of narcotics, and was processed and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

