🌱 The Brick Hotel Renovations + Tsunami Warning + Missing Man

First, today's weather:

Pleasant with some sun. High: 70 Low: 48.

The Brick Hotel Nears Completion In Downtown Oceanside. Oceansider's have watched with keen interest as the retrofit enters the second year of construction. See up close the challenges of converting one of the oldest buildings in Oceanside into a modern boutique hotel with restaurants and rooftop bar. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Tsunami advisory was lifted after several hours. In an event rarely seen in Southern California, the waters of San Diego Bay rose by 1.4 feet Saturday due to the arrival of tsunami waves produced by an underwater volcano in the Pacific off Tonga, according to the National Weather Service.(The San Diego Union-Tribune) Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Man In Oceanside. The Oceanside Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Howard Crawford. Mr. Crawford is a 86 year-old Male White who was last seen at the 200 block of Franciscan Way, Oceanside. (CBS Los Angeles) Free At-Home COVID Tests Will Be Delivered To Oceanside Residents. Starting Jan. 19, Oceanside residents can begin ordering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. The tests are expected to ship within seven to 12 days of ordering. Orders for up to four tests per household can be placed using COVIDtests.gov. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Inflation Again Hits Record; Gas Tax Holiday Proposed: CA Stories. Whether you're looking for breaking or bizarre news, or sweet or silly features, we've rounded up some of the most share-worthy stories from the past week.. (Carlsbad Patch)

Half Marathon (9:00 AM)

Brimming With Joy: A Wearable Art Workshop (12:00 PM)

Basketball Boys Varsity Vs Torrey Pines (1:00 PM)

Oceanside Police Department: "The Oceanside Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Howard Crawford. Mr. Crawford is a 86 year-old Male White who was last seen at the 200 block of Franciscan Way, Oceanside. Mr. Crawford is 6’..." (Facebook)

City of Oceanside - Government: "1/15/22 ALERT:⚠️ A Tsunami Advisory was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center for the San Diego Coast. Coastal areas of San Diego County could experience strong currents that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats and coastal struct..." (Facebook)

MiraCosta College : The spring 2022 semester starts January 24. Go ahead, make your move. Enroll and apply today! Learn more at http://miracosta.edu/spring. (Twitter)

City of Oceanside - Government: City of Oceanside offices will be closed on Monday, in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Twitter)

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 18)

Top 10 Divorce Mistakes & How to Avoid Them – Vesta Carlsbad, CA Hub (January 20)

B & W tower speakers for sale (Details)

Resident Manager for Beachside Condo Community (Details)

Jill or Jack of all trades😊 (Details)

