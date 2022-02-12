Brick man, 20, sentenced to NJ prison for bomb hoaxes on Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk

TOMS RIVER - A Brick man was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison for phoning in two bomb threats over as many days that prompted the evacuation of the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk last June, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Nkosi Jones, 20, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of making terroristic threats before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan.

The incidents occurred on June 3 and June 4. About 1:15 p.m. on June 3, a bomb threat was called into the main office of Jenkinson’s Pavilion Boardwalk Amusements. The caller said he would be planting a bomb on the boardwalk. The call was reported to the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and its officers evacuated the boardwalk. After no bomb was found, the boardwalk reopened about three hours later, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Brick man, 19, accused of bomb threats that cleared Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk

The next day, another bomb threat was called into the office at Jenkinson’s. Again, the boardwalk was evacuated. After a search resulted in no bomb being found, the boardwalk was reopened after several hours, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

A drone view looking north of Jenkinson's boardwalk area and beach in Point Pleasant Beach

The High Tech Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office determined that Jones — who was an employee of Jenkinson’s Pavilion at the time — had placed both of the threatening calls through the phone app TextNow.

On June 17, Jones was arrested as he reported to work at Jenkinson’s, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office .

