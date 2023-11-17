Brick man, 69, had more than 1,000 images of child sexual abuse on computer: Prosecutor

BRICK - A 69-year-old township man was charged Thursday with possessing images of child sexual abuse, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Cesar Ortega-Zevallos was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home. The High Tech Crime Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office identified the IP address at the Brick residence as from where the suspect had been “uploading the images to the internet,” the statement said.

A forensic examination of a computer that belongs to Ortega-Zevallos resulted in more than 1,000 images of child pornography being found on the device, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Ortega-Zevallos was arrested without incident and taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, where he remained Thursday pending the outcome of a detention hearing.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in Newark and officers from the Brick Township Police Department participated in the search of the suspect’s home, the statement said.

The investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a local individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

This was the second arrest in Brick announced in as many days for a similar crime. On Wednesday, township police said that Brett Gerundo, 45, of Brick, had been charged with second degree endangering the welfare of children. In that case, Gerundo too was in possession of more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse images, according to a statement from the police.

A search warrant executed at Gerundo’s home resulted in the seizure of 21 electronic devices, police said.

