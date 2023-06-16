Brick man charged with animal cruelty after hoarding around 160 animals, cops say

BRICK - A Brick man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found he was keeping around 160 cats and dogs in his home, and some needed to be euthanized, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Jeffrey Finlay, 54, was charged after he called police to respond in May to his home on Mantoloking Road, Billhimer said.

Jessica Christiana from A-Academy Animal Control removes a crated cat from 730 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township Friday morning, May 5, 2023.

On May 4, Brick Township police received a request from Finlay for assistance with removing an excessive number of animals from his residence, Billhimer said. Officers found around 157 cats and three dogs living at the house. Over 24 hours, they were removed and taken for treatment and evaluation at the Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities, which are run by the Ocean County Health Department.

Finlay was initially charged with failure to provide care for a living animal or creature, according to the prosecutor.

On June 5, police received the final veterinary reports from the health department, which determined that - as a result of Finlay's failure to provide necessary care - 25 cats needed to be euthanized and four cats suffered serious bodily injury, Billhimer said.

One of the cats removed from 730 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township Friday morning, May 5, 2023, sits in a crate on the porch there.

Finlay was charged on June 11 with animal cruelty and a warrant was issued for his arrest, the news release said. On June 14, he turned himself in to Brick Township Police and was taken to Ocean County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing.

