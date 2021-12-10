Brick middle school student charged for making verbal threat to classmate, police say

BRICK - A student at Lake Riviera Middle School has been charged after making a verbal threat involving a gun, officials said.

A parent of a student at the school contacted police Wednesday night, reporting that their child overheard one of their classmates making a threat to another student, authorities said.

Officers searched the student’s home and found a pellet gun belonging to the child’s guardian, police said.

The pellet gun was seized for safe keeping with permission from the owner, officials said.

The student was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, according to police.

Brick Police Chief James Riccio thanked the student and parent who came forward and encouraged the community to “always take such threats seriously.”

The student is the second juvenile to be charged for a threat at a Jersey Shore school since the school shooting in Oxford, Mich., on Nov. 30.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being held without bail after allegedly opening fire at Oxford High School, leaving three dead and eight wounded, according to Oxford County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Hours after the incident, a Howell High School student was arrested for posting a threatening message on Snapchat with a photo of a realistic looking Airsoft rifle, police said.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

