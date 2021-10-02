Brick and Mortar Crypto Exchanges Find Niche Market

BeInCrypto –

Physical interactions with digital currencies are becoming more widespread, with more brick-and-mortar exchanges complementing the proliferation of crypto ATMs in North and Central America

Technological barriers to exchanging cryptocurrency for fiat currency via self-service online exchanges often dissuade people of a certain age from becoming involved in crypto. Physical exchanges are the perfect answer to this issue. They all operate in a slightly different way, but essentially they offer the following services: they teach customers how different digital currencies work, help them to set up a digital wallet, and facilitate the exchange of cryptocurrency for local currency.

This differs markedly from how self-service exchanges work with respect to customer relations; they tend to be notoriously slow in handling customer complaints. Physical stores seem to be an assurance that everything is above board, for those who are skeptical of the largely unregulated crypto-sector.

