Brick-and-mortar shopper traffic during holidays had its ups and downs: Report

Black Friday remains the busiest shopping day of the year in 2018, but Super Saturday — better known as the last Saturday before Christmas — lived up to its name: super.

The day saw traffic to physical stores jump 2.3 percent over 2017's numbers, according to ShopperTrak, which studied shopper behavior from the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18, through the Saturday after Christmas, Dec. 29.

ShopperTrak, part of the technology and industrial company Johnson Controls, declined to provide actual numbers.

The combined three days leading up to Christmas Day — in 2018, Saturday through Monday — saw a 3.8 percent increase in traffic versus the three days leading to last year's big day, which were Friday through Sunday, the report released Thursday found.

However, consumer traffic during that whole period dropped 3 percent, compared to 2017.

What the 2018 calendar looked like was key.

"While holiday traffic was down overall, the fact that Christmas Day came on a Tuesday, rather than a Monday, played a pivotal role in creating more last-minute shopping activity," Brian Field, ShopperTrak's senior director of global retail consulting, said in a statement.

ShopperTrak said the 10 busiest shopping days of 2018, in order, were:

Friday, Nov. 23 (Black Friday)

Saturday, Dec. 22 (Super Saturday)

Saturday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Dec. 23

Saturday, Nov. 24

Saturday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Saturday, Dec. 29

Saturday, Dec. 1

Combined, they accounted for 40 percent of the holiday shopping season’s brick-and-mortar traffic.

In addition, the last 10 days of that period, Dec. 20-29, saw 0.3 percent growth compared to the same chunk of time during the previous holiday season, ShopperTrak determined.

"This year, retailers promoted extended shopping hours for the entire weekend in-store helping attract more late shoppers and increase brick-and-mortar activity right before the holiday and continuing through the end of December," Field said.

While retailers heard the footsteps of determined shoppers, they also enjoyed the sound of their cash registers ringing. Holidays sales topped $850 billion, up 5.1 percent over the 2017 season, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report, which monitors retail spending for both brick-and-mortar and online across all payment types, including check and cash, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. The sales in 2018 made it the best season in half a dozen years.

Online sales themselves skyrocketed jumped 19.1 percent compared to 2017, Mastercard calculated.

"More growth came online than offline," said retail consultant Jan Rogers Kniffen. "We shouldn’t be surprised about that, but we still had better growth offline than we have had in the past. It was a very good year for brick-and-mortar retail, but it was a better year for online. That’s not rocket science. It’s been growing online since 1999."

He added that consumers have more discretionary income, but a spending slowdown would hurt brick-and-mortar, not online.

Except for a cup and a movie-theater gift card, Cindy Ladage of Virden, Illinois, did 99 percent of her holiday shopping for her 16 relatives and friends at national department stores, like Macy's and Kohls, and a few mom-and-pop shops. The 60-year-old freelance writer enjoys the sensory experience of going out to physically shop.

"I like going into stores, seeing and feeling what I’m getting. I always have a fear that what you order won't be what you get," Ladage said. "Being out and about with everything decorated, the music in the background, it gets me in the holiday mood."

