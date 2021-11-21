Brick police probe ‘road rage’ incident after shots fired at vehicle at Routes 70 and 88

BRICK - Three rounds were fired at a motor vehicle stopped at the interchange of Routes 70 and 88 in what police said was “a road rage incident” on Saturday night, according to police.

The driver was not injured but police recovered one bullet from the victim’s front, passenger side door frame, said Brick police Sgt. Jim Kelly in a prepared statement.

Authorities are now looking for “a newer model, red pickup truck with an extended cab” occupied by two white males, Kelly said.

The incident began on Brick Boulevard when the pickup truck continued to pass the victim and “brake check him several times as they drove down Route 70 east,” Kelly said. Brake checking is when a motorist in front of another vehicle steps on the brake several times in an effort to communicate to the motorist behind them that they are following too closely or to simply harass them.

When the victim stopped at a red traffic light at the Route 88 interchange, the pickup truck drove by and one of the suspects opened fire, Kelly said.

Missing kid located: Howell police find 16-year-old unharmed

The truck was last seen going east on Route 70, running several red lights. The victim lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Olden Street, he said.

Police described the suspects as in their late 20s to early 30s.

Thanksgiving weather forecast: Warmer temperatures follow a weekend chill

Police responded to the interchange at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday for the report of “shots fired” and began an investigation at the scene that lasted until about 9:52 p.m. Saturday, according to police. Motorists were asked in an email alert to avoid the area while the officers worked.

The victim had also called 911 to report the incident and Brick officers met him at his home, Kelly said.

“We are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the suspect vehicle, or from anyone with a working dashcam who was traveling on Brick Boulevard south and Route 70 east between the hours of 7:35 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., and may have captured footage,” Kelly said.

Story continues

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brick police Detective Ryan Talty at 732-262-1170 or email him at rtalty@brickpd.com.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Brick NJ police probe road rage after shots fired at Routes 70 and 88