Brick Schools Closed Monday In Storm Aftermath

BRICK, NJ — As cleanup from Saturday's blizzard continues in Brick Township, school district officials have announced schools will be closed Monday.

"Due to the continued hazardous road conditions, resulting from the Saturday blizzard, and continued frigid temperatures inhibiting snow removal, especially around Bus Stops, Brick Schools will be CLOSED, Monday, January 31, 2022," the district said in an announcement on its website and in messages distributed to parents, students and staff.

The snow closure means the district will add a day to the end of the school year. There were no emergency closure days built into the calendar, and this year the state Department of Education is not allowing school districts to shift to virtual instruction for anything except a COVID-19-related closure.

The Ocean County Vocational- Technical Schools are closed on Monday as well.

Sign up for Patch alerts and daily newsletters here, or download our app to have breaking news alerts sent right to your phone. Have a news tip? Email karen.wall@patch.com Follow Brick Patch on Facebook.



This article originally appeared on the Brick Patch