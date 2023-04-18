Brick women accused of hoarding 180 animals reject plea bargains

TOMS RIVER - Two women accused of hoarding 180 animals in their Brick home turned down plea bargains Tuesday that would have required them to serve less than a year in the Ocean County Jail.

But both women also acknowledged they could face the possibility of spending years in prison as the prosecution against them progresses.

In back-to-back court appearances, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, told Superior Court Judge Linda Baxter that they rejected a plea bargain offered to them by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Becker explained that the offer would require the women to plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and child neglect and, in exchange, they would face a sentence of 364 days in the county jail as a condition of probation. They also would have to perform community service and be barred from owning animals.

Baxter explained to the two women that this offer is the best they will get. Once the case proceeds to a grand jury for an indictment, they could be looking at charges that carry the presumption of a state prison terms.

Judge Guy P. Ryan rules that Brick dog hoarders Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz will not return to jail for visiting the Stafford animal shelter

The judge explained to Lonczak she could be indicted on a more serious charge of second-degree child endangerment, for which she would face five to 10 years in prison, and she also could face an additional three to five years in prison on the animal cruelty charges, if convicted.

Baxter advised Nycz she could face a charge of third-degree child endangerment, for which she could be imprisoned for up to five years, and she could face up to five years on the animal cruelty charges as well.

Any future plea offers would escalate, with the next one likely requiring her to serve three to four years in prison, Baxter told Nycz.

The judge asked both women if they were sure they wanted to reject the current offers. Both replied that they were.

Becker said the case will now proceed to a grand jury for an indictment.

From filth to new families: Pets rescued from Brick house find new futures

Story continues

The two women were arrested and jailed Dec. 3 after a humane law enforcement officer, acting on a tip, found 135 dogs and 45 cats living in their Arrowhead Park Drive home in what authorities have described as deplorable conditions. Authorities said many of the animals were encrusted in feces. In addition, two dead puppies were found on the premises.

Becker has alleged that Lonczak's 16-year-old daughter also was living there for months in "filth and squalor'' and was ridiculed at school because "she wreaked of urine and feces.''

Lonczak and Nycz were subsequently released from jail, but ordered not to have contact with the 16-year-old and any animals while the charges against them are pending.

Both women filed motions to halt the adoption of seven of the dogs that were seized from them, but they have since withdrawn the motion.

Animal shelters in Ocean County took in scores of animals taken from the women's home, and more than 100 of them have been adopted as of earlier this year.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Brick NJ women accused of hoarding animals reject plea deals