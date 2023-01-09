Brickability Group's (LON:BRCK) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.0101

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 23rd of February to £0.0101, which will be 5.2% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0096. This makes the dividend yield 4.4%, which is above the industry average.

Brickability Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Brickability Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 114% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 13.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 75%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Brickability Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 3 years was £0.0174 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0305. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Brickability Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 163% per annum. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Brickability Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Brickability Group's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brickability Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

