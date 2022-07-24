Brickability Group's (LON:BRCK) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of September to £0.0204. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.9%.

Brickability Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Brickability Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 109.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Brickability Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was £0.0174, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.03. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Brickability Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 185% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Brickability Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Brickability Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Brickability Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

