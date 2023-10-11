Brickbat: Bad Delivery

Hachikosela Muchimba, a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Washington, D.C., has been charged with mail theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors said Muchimba stole $1,697,909.52 in mailed checks, erased the payees' names, and deposited them in his bank account. In a search of his house, authorities allegedly found an ATM receipt in which Muchimba deposited a Treasury check for $415,173. Prosecutors say he tried to flee to Zambia when discovered.

