The University of Victoria, a public university in British Columbia, is looking for an assistant professor of music composition and music technology and theory. The position is full time and tenure track. According to a job listing, the school is looking for someone who will "develop an active research and/or creative profile" and "contribute to undergraduate and graduate programs in composition and music technology." And according to the job listing, the job search will be limited only to candidates who are black.

The post Brickbat: The Right Criteria appeared first on Reason.com.