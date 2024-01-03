Video recently released by Kentucky's Louisville Metro Police shows two officers throwing slushies on random people on the street from inside unmarked police vehicles. The video was shot by those officers or by others on cellphones in 2018 and 2019. Officers Bryan Wilson and Curt Flynn pleaded guilty in 2022 in federal court to violating the rights of citizens through arbitrary use of force while on duty. Flynn was sentenced to three months in prison, while Wilson received 30 months in prison, with each sentence to be followed by three years of probation.

The post Brickbat: Have a Drink on Me appeared first on Reason.com.