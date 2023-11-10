Brickbat: Driven to Drink
A Clarke County, Alabama, school bus driver has been charged with DUI and reckless endangerment. A Jackson Police Department officer pulled over the bus being driven by James Chaney after someone called to report a suspected drunk driver. A field sobriety test showed Chaney had a blood alcohol level of .33. Chaney had already dropped off all of his students and was returning to school when he was stopped at 4:20 p.m.
