Los Angeles station NBC4 reports that the California Department of Motor Vehicles may have improperly charged tens of thousands of drivers late fees for their vehicle registration. It found that the DMV has often rejected electronic checks even when the account had sufficient funds and there were no other issues, then billed the drivers late fees. The DMV told the station it isn't sure exactly how many drivers were affected or how much revenue it collected from those improper late fees.

The post Brickbat: Late or Early appeared first on Reason.com.