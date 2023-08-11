Brickbat: Everybody Makes Mistakes

Frisco, Texas, Police Chief David Shilson has apologized to an Arkansas family pulled over in a "high-risk traffic stop" in which officers ordered family members out of their vehicle at gunpoint and told them they could be shot. An officer had run the license plate of the family's Dodge Charger because, according to the police department, Chargers are frequently stolen. But that officer entered the license plate as being from Arizona, not Arkansas. It came back as an incorrect registration, leading officers to believe it was stolen. Bodycam video shows one of the officers on the scene tell the family, "We're human as well, and we make mistakes."

