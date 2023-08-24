The Kenosha, Wisconsin, police department said it is investigating an incident in which officers were caught on video apparently striking a man</a> inside a local Applebee's. The officers believed the man was one of three people involved in a hit-and-run crash. He was not. They later found the actual suspects in the Applebee's restroom. The man faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing an officer; a woman who was with him faces the same charges plus possession of marijuana.

The post Brickbat: Fast Casual Police Abuse appeared first on Reason.com.