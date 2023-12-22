Brickbat: Flying High

Charles Oliver
A miniature bottle of Smirnoff vodka with a cup of soda, on an airline passenger tray.
Christian Heinz | Dreamstime.com

A deputy U.S. marshal traveling to London to extradite a prisoner has been charged by British police with being drunk and disruptive on the flight. A woman on the plane accused the marshal of touching her inappropriately, but the police said "no further action" will be taken on that allegation.

