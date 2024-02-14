Brickbat: Gee Whiz

In England, the Dacorum borough council has issued fines for littering to at least two men who pulled off the road in a rural area to urinate. "The council has sought legal advice on the use of littering fixed penalty notices for urination and is satisfied that urination would be covered by the relevant legislation," the council said in a statement. The Telegraph reports that at least three other councils treat public urination as littering.

