Brickbat: Hard To Swallow

New York City Council Member James Gennaro has introduced a bill banning the the sale or distribution of laundry or dishwasher detergent pods and laundry sheets that contain polyvinyl alcohol, a petroleum-based plastic film that holds detergents. Those who violate the ban would face a fine of $400 for a first violation. The fine would increase $400 for each additional violation. Supporters say these pods and sheets leave microplastics in the environment and the city water supply. The bill is backed by Blueland, a cleaning products manufacturer whose products compete with pods and sheets.

