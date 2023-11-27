Brickbat: Hero Citizen, Racist Cop

A San Jose police officer, who shot a football player credited with stopping a shooting last summer, sent racist texts about the shooting to colleagues. Mark McNamara was one of four officers who shot K'aun Green when responding to the shooting. Security video showed Green had disarmed the gunman and was holding the gun in his hand and walking out of the restaurant backwards when he was shot. "N— wanted to carry a gun in the Wild West… Not on my watch," McNamara texted someone the day after the shooting. He also texted "I hate black people." And this year, he texted someone about Green's lawyers, who are black and Native American, "They should all be bowing to me and brining [sic] me gifts since I saved a fellow n—a by making him rich as fuck. Otherwise he woulda lived a life of poverty and crime." He also texted, about Green's attorneys, "Think I give a f— what y'all n— think?!???? I'll shoot you too!!!!! AHHHHHH!!!!!" McNamara resigned from the department earlier this year, reportedly after finding out he was under investigation in an unrelated criminal matter.

