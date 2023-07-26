Couperfield | Dreamstime.com

At least four Chicago police officers have been relieved of duties while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) investigates them for seizing guns without making arrests and filing false reports about how they obtained the weapons. In a letter to the police department, COPA, citing bodycam video, raised the possibility that the officers also seized drugs and money without turning it in or making an arrest.

The post Brickbat: Keeping Them Off the Street appeared first on Reason.com.