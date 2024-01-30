Brickbat: Kick It Back

TechCrunch

Shortwave, an email client built by former Google engineers, is launching new AI-powered features such as instant summaries that will show up atop an email, a writing assistant to echo your writing and extending its AI assistant function to iOS and Android, and multi-select AI actions. The startup introduced AI-powered summaries last year, but you had to tap a button to generate that summary. You can tap on that sentence to generate a slightly longer summary and even ask the assistant questions about the thread.