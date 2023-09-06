Brickbat: The King and I
A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced Muhammad al-Ghamdi to death after finding him guilty of "describing the King or the Crown Prince in a way that undermines religion or justice," "supporting a terrorist ideology," "communication with a terrorist entity," and publishing false news "with the intention of executing a terrorist crime." Al-Ghamdi, a 54-year-old retired teacher, posted five tweets criticizing corruption and human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.
The post Brickbat: The King and I appeared first on Reason.com.