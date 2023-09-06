Brickbat: The King and I

TechCrunch

The Attorneys General in all 50 U.S. states, plus 4 territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.