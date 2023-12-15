Brickbat: Look What I Found
In England, former Metropolitan Police Officer Mohammed Rahman was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of misconduct in public office. Rahman used police databases to look up information on family members and friends and passed that information onto others. He also used those databases to find information connected to vehicle license plates and addresses.
The post Brickbat: Look What I Found appeared first on Reason.com.