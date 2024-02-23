Brickbat: You Can Never Be Too Careful

Officials in Aurora, Colorado, have agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Brittney Gilliam, her daughter, her sister, and her two nieces. In 2020, the five were pulled out of their SUV at gunpoint and handcuffed. Police said their computer system showed the SUV was stolen, but in fact, it was a motorcycle with the same license plate number from Montana that had been stolen. Local prosecutors called the incident "unacceptable and preventable" but declined to charge the officers.

