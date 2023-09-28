Brickbat: No Running in the Halls

In Ohio, a Dayton Public Schools employee has resigned after being caught on video striking a 3-year-old special-needs student. Video shows Braylen Tootle, who is reportedly autistic and nonverbal, running down the hall as the employee, who hasn't been named, chases after him. The employee caught up to Braylen and struck him in the back of the head, knocking him down. The employee then picked the boy up by his feet, carrying him away dangling upside down. Braylen's parents said they were told only that an incident with their child had taken place and it took them almost a month to get a copy of the video. The police department said it has presented its case to local prosecutors. In a statement, the school system said it is working to make sure "employees are properly trained and qualified for their positions in an effort to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future."

