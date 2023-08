Dmitrii Melnikov | Dreamstime.com

An Egyptian court has sentenced human rights activist Patrick Zaki to three years in prison after finding him guilty of "spreading false news" in an article he wrote about his life as a Coptic Christian. Zaki has already spent 22 months in prison, where his lawyers said he was tortured.

