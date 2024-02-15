Brickbat: There for the Taking

Columbus, Ohio, police officers John Castillo and Joel Mefford have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. Mefford has also been charged with money laundering and two counts of possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Prosecutors said the men stole cocaine from people they were investigating and gave it to others to sell.

