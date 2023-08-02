Chinook203 | Dreamstime.com

A jury has found former Transylvania County, North Carolina, sheriff's deputy Joshua Kory Jones guilty of assault with a deadly weapon after a police canine attacked a suspect who was under control and being handcuffed by other officers. The incident happened after the conclusion of a high-speed chase through three counties. Dominique Lamar Fore, who was wanted for assault, was a passenger in the car being pursued. Fore was on the ground with multiple officers on top of him when Jones approached with the dog, which bit Fore on the neck and shoulder. Jones was given a 30-day suspended sentence and 12 months probation.

The post Brickbat: Taking a Bite Out of Crime appeared first on Reason.com.