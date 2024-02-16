Brickbat: Time Gone By

Glynn Simmons spent 48 years in an Oklahoma prison for the murder of a liquor store clerk killed during a robbery. But a judge ordered him freed last year, and, in a separate proceeding, declared him to be "actually innocent." His lawyers said detectives withheld a report saying that an eyewitness did not identify him as the killer in a lineup. That woman, who was shot in the head during the robbery, did identify at least five other men in different lineups. Simmons has now filed a federal lawsuit against the detectives and the departments they worked for.

