3d © Pixinoo | Dreamstime.com

Former Wilmington, Delaware, police officer Samuel Waters faces up to eight years in prison after being convicted of assault, official misconduct, falsifying business records, and felony tampering with public records. Waters slammed a suspect's head against a plexiglass window during an arrest at a convenience store. Waters did not turn his bodycam on and lied about the incident in his report. But everything was captured by the store's security camera.

The post Brickbat: Too Rough appeared first on Reason.com.