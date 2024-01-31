Brickbat: Uncharitable Fraud

A civilian employee of the U.S. Army has been charged with stealing $100 million from the military. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said Janet Yamanaka Mello, who worked as a civilian financial program manager at Fort Sam Houston, "regularly" submitted fraudulent paperwork for funding for Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development, an organization she controlled which she claimed "provided services to military members and their families." Prosecutors said she actually used that money to buy real estate, vehicles, and jewelry.

