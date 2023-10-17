Brickbat: Unfriendly Fire

The borough of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, has agreed to pay $11 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot by police when they fired at moving cars as people were leaving a high school football game. Prosecutors said two teenagers outside the stadium fired shots at each other. Three officers who were on the scene later fired at a vehicle they believed was carrying the teens. Earlier this year, those officers were sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment. The money will go to Bility's family as well as other victims of the incident; the award amount was capped by the borough's insurance policy.

