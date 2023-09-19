Brickbat: The Unfriendly Skies

Two Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Airport have been charged with felony grand theft for stealing from travelers going through security at the airport. Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams have been charged with stealing from only two victims, but they confessed numerous thefts and claimed to have stolen an average of $1,000 daily while working together. Gonzalez was accepted into a diversion program that will see the charges against him dropped if he pays $700 to the two victims involved and does 25 hours of community service in the next six months. He must also give up his airport security credentials. Williams will go to trial in October.

