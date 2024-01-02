Brickbat: Union Dues

A new Illinois law makes it illegal to interfere with, obstruct, or impede a picket line, demonstration, or protest. It isn't clear if this can be used against counter protesters. Another new state law says that independent contractors count as "newly hired employees" under the Unemployment Insurance Act. And another new law gives contractors and subcontractors who are paid less than the "prevailing wage" the right to sue for the difference.

