Brickbat: We're Here To Help

New York City Police Officer Christian Zapata has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Zapata was one of several officers who responded to a call about a teen in crisis at a Harlem apartment. When the boyfriend of the teen's mother tried to check on him, Zapata warned that he was interfering with emergency medical services and would be arrested. Body camera footage showed another officer moving the man down a hallway. The man swatted that officer's hand away but complied with his commands. But Zapata jumped in and punched the man 13 times.

