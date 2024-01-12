Brickbat: What's That Smell?

London's Metropolitan Police has fired officer Martin Binala for an unlawful stop and search of an innocent man. The man was sitting inside his parked car when Binala and two other officers pulled up in an unmarked vehicle. Binala and another officer were in plain clothes. Binala claimed he carried out the search after detecting a strong smell of cannabis from the car. But the investigation found the car's windows had been rolled up. The other plainclothes officer was previously found guilty of misconduct and given a warning, while the third officer, a sergeant, is scheduled to face a misconduct panel.

