Brickell apartment building surrounded by officers searching for a possibly armed suspect

A burglary at a Miami apartment complex had officers swarming the building as they look for a possibly armed suspect that may be inside, police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., police were called to an apartment burglary in progress in the area of 801 S. Miami Ave.., possibly the SLS Lux Brickell building, Miami police said.

We are investigating a burglary to an apartment, located at 801 S. Miami Ave. This incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. and police is still on scene going floor by floor of the building, looking for possible suspect(s). pic.twitter.com/vUokI6hsAd — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 11, 2023

Officers were told that a suspect was possibly armed and still in building. A perimeter was set up around the building, closing roads, and the search began.

Police are looking for at least one suspect in the building’s 40th floors.

This is a developing story.