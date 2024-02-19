'Bricks falling down': Bisbee's fire-damaged buildings lack structural integrity

Bisbee is working to assemble a team of local agencies to move forward with an investigation after a fire damaged the infrastructure of several downtown buildings last week. However, officials are unable to look into the cause of the fire because of the buildings' lack of structural integrity after the fire.

"We're unable to even get into the fire zone just due to the instability of the buildings," Bisbee Fire Chief Jim Richardson told The Arizona Republic on Monday. A structural engineer is scheduled to inspect the buildings, but until then, the structures are unsafe to enter, the chief said.

"The building is still coming apart. We were up there in the adjacent building, and there were still bricks falling down," he said.

The City Manager’s Office told The Arizona Republic on Monday that building inspectors, structural engineers, the fire marshal, the mayor and the city manager will be involved in the ongoing process.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has already visited the fire scene once and will revisit again soon, a Bisbee spokesperson said. The cause of the fire remains unknown and some barricades in the surrounding areas remain in place.

The Wednesday night fire caused “significant damage” to two historical buildings in the southern Arizona city known for its rich mining and small-town culture, located just 11 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a press release posted on Bisbee’s website and Facebook page.

The buildings most heavily impacted included Many Fine Things Gallery and Bisbee Oil & Vinegar, Co., according to the town’s Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bisbee brings agencies together to begin fire investigation