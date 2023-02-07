Brickworks (ASX:BKW) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. To wit, the Brickworks share price has climbed 68% in five years, easily topping the market return of 23% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 10% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Brickworks

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Brickworks managed to grow its earnings per share at 36% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 11% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 4.23 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Brickworks' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Brickworks the TSR over the last 5 years was 96%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Brickworks shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 14% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brickworks (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

Brickworks is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Marine & General Berhad's (KLSE:M&G) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • Should You Be Adding Public Bank Berhad (KLSE:PBBANK) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Should You Think About Buying Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now?

    Papa John's International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PZZA ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price...

  • Here's Why Marco Polo Marine (SGX:5LY) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Speed takes former Brophy Prep star Devon Allen from Olympics to Super Bowl 57

    Former Brophy Prep football/track star Devon Allen, who found Olympic fame, feels his father has been with him on his NFL journey with the Eagles.

  • Notebook: Chiefs, Eagles, journalists discuss Super Bowl 57 Opening Night

    Super Bowl 57's Opening Night didn't disappoint, as players and coaches try to balance hoopla with preparation.

  • Medicare caps insulin costs at $35 a month. Can Biden get that price for all Americans?

    In his State of the Union speech, President Biden will ask Congress to extend a monthly price limit on life-saving insulin for all Americans.

  • FTX Asks Lawmakers to Return Sam Bankman-Fried's Donations

    FTX Group is sending "confidential letters" to politicians and other political beneficiaries of Sam Bankman-Fried, his deputies and his companies, asking them to return the money by the end of the month. This comes as Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a firm co-founded by SBF and former executive Gary Wang, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what we know so far.

  • Asia Stocks Face Mixed Open After US Shares Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are primed for a mixed open Wednesday following a late rally in US shares in a volatile session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rebuffed an opportunity to tamp down investor optimism.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapPowe

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • Meta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets Wr

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]