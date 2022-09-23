Brickworks' (ASX:BKW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of November to A$0.41. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Brickworks' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Brickworks is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 75.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 47%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Brickworks Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.405, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.63. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Brickworks has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 36% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Brickworks will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brickworks (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

